ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday constituted Committees for privatisation, energy and China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to a notification issued in this regard, Imran Khan has created a six-member Energy Committee which will be headed by Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

Finance Minister Asad Umar, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid, Abdul Razzaq Dawood who is the Adviser to PM on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production and Investment, PM’s Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and the Secretary Cabinet division will be part of the Energy Committee.

Further, as per the notification, the seven-member Privatisation Committee will be headed by the Finance Minister and will include Minister of Law and Justice Muhammad Farogh Naseem,

Adviser to PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Husain, Abdul Razzaq Dawood and Khusro Bakhtiar. The CPEC Committee will be headed by Bakhtiar and will comprise of nine members.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister of Law and Justice Farogh Naseem, Finance Minister Umar, Minister of Petroleum Division Sarwar, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid and PM's Adviser on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production and Investment will make up the Committee.

Moreover, the Secretary of the Cabinet division will also be part of the Committee formed by the govt.