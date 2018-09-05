Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Tuesday directed police to register cases against encroachers around Data Darbar ensure strict monitoring of suspects.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi was hearing the petition against encroachment in surrounding of Data Darbar as well as inefficient security.

Following the court orders, Lahore CCPO appeared before the bench and submitted a report about security arrangements of shrine. He said foolproof security arrangements had been made. Punjab government law officer said the issue of encroachment around the shrine had been resolved but there are some mafias who had set up illegal stalls etc.

Punjab Auqaf department’s legal advisor said that shrine committee could not convene the meeting since 2014, pointing out that former finance minister Ishaq Dar was the head of the committee. At this, the court asked him as to why a non-official person was made part of the committee. The court gave one-day time to the department to reconstitute the committee comprising government officials.

On previous hearing, the court had ordered the administration of the city government to impose fine of Rs 1000 on those who littered around the shrine.

In a separate petition moved by JPP on behalf of Pakistani suffering in Saudi jails, Justice Ayesha A Malik admitted to hearing and fixed September 17 as the next date of hearing.

Barrister Sarah said 15 Pakistanis had been executed in Saudi Arabia within first eight months of this ongoing year for different crimes. There is sharp increase in execution of Pakistani citizens in Saudi Arabia, she said. She asked the court to direct the government authorities to approach the Saudi government for representation of Pakistani citizens imprisoned in Saudi jails.