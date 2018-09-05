Share:

LAHORE - Former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has said PTI candidate Arif Alvi won the presidential election because PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari did not accept the consensus candidate of opposition parties.

“Zardari knew that he was announcing a controversial name (Aitaz Ahsan) for presidential slot,” he told the media at the Punjab Assembly after casting his vote in the presidential election Tuesday. He said the PPP spoiled the chance of exposing the ‘election rigging’. Saad said the attitude of Zardari was ‘above understanding’. The former minister recalled the meeting of the joint opposition and told media that the meeting had allowed the PML-N to bring in the candidate for PM office as it enjoyed maximum number of seats in the NA after the PTI but the PPP relegated on voting the PML-N candidate.

“Today the PPP is playing friendly opposition of the PTI that used to accuse the PPP of playing friendly Opposition of the PML-N government. “No-one knows where the PPP and the PTI are connected to,” Khwaja Saad said adding, he respected Arif Alvi as gentle man yet he was failed to understand conduct of Asif Ali Zardari. Zardari should be awarded for the victory of Alvi,” he added.