Share:

Rawalpindi-A male prison visitor was caught by an assistant lady superintendent while recording video inside a “meeting shed” in Adiala Jail with a cell phone, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Tuesday.

The visitor arrived in jail to have meeting with PPP ex-MNA Shahzada Kousar Gilani, sources said.

Jail authorities have suspended two warders for not checking the visitor properly before allowing him inside the meeting shed, they added.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Prisons Mirza Shahid Salim Baig has summoned a deputy superintendent and other staff for releasing the female prison visitor.

According to sources, some family members including females have arrived in Adiala Jail on Monday last for meeting with Shahzada Kousar Gilani, PPP leader and ex-MLA AJK Assembly, who is confined in jail under terrorism charges and other offences.

Sources said one of the family members had managed to sneak through security with a mobile phone and started filming the jail female staff receiving bribe from female prison visitors in the meeting shed.

Sumaira Yousaf, an assistant lady superintendent, spotted the man with the mobile phone in his hands and immediately detained him and later brought the matter into notice of higher authorities, sources said.

The man was taken to office of Deputy Superintendent (DS) Adiala Jail Farrukh Rashid who took his mobile into custody and deleted the video clips he recorded inside the meeting shed, sources said adding that DS freed the man after a written apology.

Taking action, the jail authorities have placed two warders Sadia Awan and Asim under suspension on charges of showing negligence during duty. The jail authorities have also shifted PPP leader Shahzada Kousar Gilani to some other jail as punishment, sources claimed.

Sources mentioned IG Prisons Mirza Shahid Salim Baig, while taking notice of the incident, had summoned DS Adiala Jail Farrukh Rashid and his subordinates to Lahore for interrogation.

Superintendent Adiala Jail Saeed Ullah Gondal, however, when contacted for his point of view, said the brother of ex-MNA Shahzada Kousar Gilani had arrived for a meeting with his sister in B class. He said the man tried to conduct a video interview of the inmate after which he was arrested on the spot.

“PPP leader and ex-MNA Shahzada Kousar Gilani was shifted to Attock Jail on orders of DIG Prisons,” he said. Superintendent informed two warders Sadia and Asim were suspended for showing negligence during duty.