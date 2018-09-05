Share:

KARACHI - The opposition parties on Tuesday agreed upon the name of Firdous Shamim Naqvi as the opposition leader of the Sindh province and over 50 lawmakers had signed the request to the speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani to nominate Naqvi as opposition leader.

Naqvi is backed by lawmakers from his party [PTI], Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) for the slot. The PTI would submit the requisition to the assembly secretariat on Wednesday.

Talking to media in the Sindh Assembly on Tuesday, Naqvi said that he was elected as the opposition leader through a polling process within the PTI parliamentary party. “I and Haleem Adil Shaikh were the party candidates for the slot but party decided in my favour,” he said.

Responding to a query as to how he was able to mend fences with MQM-P which had earlier opposed his candidature, Naqvi said that MQM-P was their coalition partner in federal government and they had to work together for the betterment of Karachi. “With new Pakistan in the offing, we also have to make our cities new,” he said adding that Karachi is a priority for Prime Minister Imran Khan and it is for the first time that the president, finance minister, governor Sindh and federal ministers were from the city. He said that it was important that the city prosper as its growth is inter-linked with the growth of the country.

He further said that being an opposition leader, he would not adopt the polity of criticism to every government policy and would play a role of identifying the issues rather than mere criticism. He said that when he was the PTI parliamentary leader in city council, he suggested Mayor Karachi for protest outside the assembly for the due rights of the local government.

Talking to media outside Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh said that the voting process within PTI for the slot was a good activity and he accepts the party decision to appoint Firdous Shamim Naqvi as opposition leader. He said that the party would play its positive role in the assembly on opposition benches and next time they would be on the treasury benches in the province.