LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said work had been started to make a province in southern Punjab.

A committee has been constituted in this regard and the PTI would fulfil its promises, made with the people. "Our practical steps will be a proof of the change promised earlier," he added.

He expressed these views while talking to Multan Press Club President Shakeel Anjum, who called on him at his Punjab Assembly chamber.

During the meeting, discussion was held about solving problems of journalist community in Multan.

The chief minister said media's role was crucial in society's overall development as it creates awareness among the public.

"We welcome the positive criticism of the government with an open heart. He said problems of Multan Press Club would be solved on a priority basis.

"Steps will also be taken for early resolution of the issues being faced by journalist colony in Multan," he promised.

He said that the annual grant of Multan Press Club would soon be released and sub-office of journalist housing foundation would be made functional in Multan.