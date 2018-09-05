Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Arif Alvi on his his victory in the presidential election.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister said that the victory of Arif Alvi was the success of democracy and democratic forces. "Arif Alvi will elevate the post of the President of Pakistan and his success is the result of best alliance and coordination between the PTI and its ally parties," he added. He said that democratic forces deserve congratulations on successful completion of presidential election in an amicable manner. Leaders of religious and political parties have congratulated Dr Arif Ali on his election as President of Pakistan.

Pakistan Muslim League President Ch Shujaat Hussain, Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq, Pakistan Awami Tehreek Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri, Jamaat-ud-Dawa Chief Hafiz Saeed and others in their separate messages on Tuesday expressed the hope that he would ensure the supremacy of the constitution in the country.

They hoped that Dr Arif Alvi would play his role as an impartial President and seek the support of all others for the rule of the law.

They said Dr Alvi was not the President of any party but was the President of the whole of Pakistan and he would have to come up to the dictates of his high office.

Tight security

Security has been beefed up in the provincial capital to maintain law and order during presidential election being held on Tuesday at the provincial assembly.

Additional police personnel were deployed outside Punjab Assembly and all public and private sensitive buildings across the provincial metropolis. Snipers have also been deployed on the rooftop of assembly.

Meanwhile, all the SPs have been directed to visit to their respective areas for reviewing security arrangements.

The officials have been directed to increase the force at all entry and exit points of the city and system of checking has also been made more effective in these points. The police continued conducting search operations in every division to maintain law and order.