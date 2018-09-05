Share:

BEIRUT - Russian warplanes battered Syria’s rebel-controlled Idlib on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump has warned Syria against launching an attack on the country’s last rebel stronghold with the help of Russia and Iran, saying the offensive could trigger a “human tragedy.”

The warning came as Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javed Zarif met with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad in a surprise visit to Damascus ahead of the looming offensive. Syrian forces are amassing around the northwestern province of Idlib, in preparation for the assault.

“President Bashar al-Assad of Syria must not recklessly attack Idlib Province. The Russians and Iranians would be making a grave humanitarian mistake to take part in this potential human tragedy,” Trump tweeted. “Hundreds of thousands of people could be killed. Don’t let that happen!”

The UN urged Russia and Turkey Tuesday to help avert a “bloodbath” in Idlib. Rebel-backer Turkey has held several rounds of talks with regime ally Russia aimed at averting an major assault on Idlib, but Moscow on Tuesday dubbed the province a “pocket of terrorism” as Syrian troops massed near the region.

A full-fledged assault would be devastating for the nearly three million people living in the northwestern province, many of them rebels and civilians who were bussed out of other areas as they came back under regime control. The UN’s Syria peace envoy Staffan de Mistura on Tuesday called on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to urgently speak on the phone even before they are set to meet with their Iranian counterpart in Tehran on Friday.

De Mistura pointed to press reports indicating that Syria has set a September 10 deadline for finding a solution before it begins an all-out offensive on the province. “Let’s try to avoid that the last probably major battle of the Syrian territorial conflict... ends in a bloodbath,” he told reporters in Geneva, insisting Russia and Turkey held “the key for the soft solution to the Idlib issue”. His appeal came after Russian warplanes resumed air strikes on Idlib after a 22-day pause.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which relies on sources in Syria for its reports, said at least nine civilians, including five children from the same family, were killed in the raids, while 10 people were wounded.

Israeli missile strikes targeted Iranian military positions in the Syrian provinces of Hama and Tartus on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said. Syria’s state news agency SANA said its air defence systems downed several missiles launched from Israeli warplanes. The Observatory said missiles struck Wadi al-Oyoun in the central province of Hama, near a scientific research centre which was already targeted by Israeli strikes in July and last year.

The United States warned Syria Tuesday it will respond “swiftly and appropriately” if it uses chemical weapons against its people.

The warning came amid signs that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was preparing an offensive in Idlib province that the United Nations has said poses the threat of a humanitarian disaster.

“Let us be clear, it remains our firm stance that if President Bashar al-Assad chooses to again use chemical weapons, the United States and its allies will respond swiftly and appropriately,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump late Monday joined a growing chorus of voices warning the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad against a full scale assault, which he said could trigger a “human tragedy”.

Seized from government forces in 2015, Idlib and adjacent areas form the last major chunk of territory still in rebel hands. Tuesday’s bombardment hit several areas held by the jihadist-led Hayat Tahrir al-Sham alliance, among them the large town of Jisr al-Shughur, but also areas held by rival Turkish-backed rebels, including the town of Ariha.

The Syrian military has been deploying reinforcements to the zone for more than a month, and Russia has stepped up its rhetoric.

“We know that the Syrian armed forces are getting ready to solve this problem,” Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, calling Idlib a “pocket of terrorism”.

Moscow has been carrying out strikes in Syria since September 2015, using aircraft based at the Hmeimim base in Latakia province.

It accuses rebels in Idlib of attacking Hmeimim with weaponised drones and insists jihadists in the province must be eliminated.

De Mistura said there were an estimated 10,000 fighters with UN-recognised terrorist organisations currently in Idlib.

But he stressed that there are some 2.9 million civilians in the province, including around one million children, who “are not terrorists”.

Jan Egeland, head of the UN’s humanitarian taskforce for Syria, meanwhile stressed to reporters in Geneva that “there are many more babies than terrorists in Idlib”.

“We appeal for sanity.”

Amid a diplomatic frenzy to try to avoid a full-scale assault on Idlib French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told AFP Tuesday “it is important today that the path to negotiations be open and not that towards confrontation”.

De Mistura, whose years of efforts to push forward a Syrian peace deal have achieved no breakthroughs, insisted Tuesday that he would push ahead with his efforts to set up a committee to write a new Syrian constitution.

He said he did not plan to postpone two rounds of consultations next week with high-level representatives of a range of countries with influence on different sides in the conflict.

“It is going to be a moment of truth,” he said.

More than 350,000 people have been killed and millions displaced since Syria’s war started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.