Share:

LAHORE - Secretary Aviation, Muhammad Saqib Aziz has taken over the charge of chairman PIACL, the decision was taken by the airline's Board of Directors at a meeting held at PIA Head Office.

A spokesman for the airline said that Aziz holds a vast experience of administration in the Civil Services of Pakistan. Before joining as Secretary Aviation, he served as Secretary Capital Administration and Development Division. The position of Chairman PIACL was lying vacant after Ijaz Munir's transfer as Secretary Establishment Division.