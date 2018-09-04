Share:

London-Patrick Ta, Shiseido’s global colour artist, has revealed exactly how to achieve Adriana Lima’s famous bold lip look. Patrick Ta, Shiseido’s global colour artist, has revealed exactly how to achieve his famous bold lip look, which she often sports on the catwalk and the red carpet.

The beauty guru begins with the brand new Shiseido Modern Matte Powder Lipstick in Shockwave to create the neon pink lip look - which the 37-year-old supermodel loves.

In an interview with UK Glamour, he said: ‘’It’s super creamy, it’s super hydrating.’’ The stylist then applies the Shiseido Minimalist Whipped Powder Blush in Sonoya to the apple of the cheeks - in order to balance out the strong colour of the lip.

He said: ‘’It’s super natural and it’s super effortless. I love blush and I think it ties everything together.’’

Next, the artist applies the Shiseido Aura Dew highlighter in Solar to the cheeks, nose and forehead.

He said: ‘’The next product is highlighter, look how it sparkles like diamonds; it’s literally diamonds on your face.’’

‘’So what’s really great about this highlighter is that it has a 12 hour wear, it’s subtle when you want it to be and then it’s like impactful when you want it to be.’’

Patrick then uses the 12-hour wear Shiseido Lash Imperial Ink to accentuate the eyelashes and without overpowering the bold lip.

He said: ‘’Whenever I’m looking for a mascara I want a mascara that is really gonna amplify my lashes and still make them look natural and like twinkly.’’

The makeup artist also offered up his top tips for beauty mishaps when applying your mascara.

He said: ‘’If you ever make mistakes and get like a little bit of mascara on your skin the trick is to let it dry and then it just flicks off.’’