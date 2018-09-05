Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) devised a programme to select the poor students of government schools for scholarship, on the directives of SEF Managing Director Naheed Durrani with the collaboration of IBA community.

SEF regional head Ashfaque Ahmed speaking as a chief guest at the ceremony of Public School Mirpurkhas on Tuesday. The ceremony was attended by selected students of districts Umerkot and Mirpurkhas and their parents.

He said that accord was made with Public School Mirpurkhas under which all expenses including admission fees, monthly fees, boarding and lodging cost, transportation cost, uniform and shoes cost will be suffer by the SEF and these selected students would get quality education from sixth class to intermediate.

He said that around 69 students (34 of district Mirpurkhas and 35 of district Umerkot) were selected under the IBA test as well as entry test of Public School Mirpurkhas for scholarship. Out of 69 students, today 55 students have joined the school while remaining would join soon, he added.

He said that 66 students would get facility of hostel. He appreciated the efforts of the managing director of SEF for providing great opportunity to poor students especially for government school students. Principal of Public School Mirpurkhas Ibrahim Qumbhar has lauded the MD of SEF and its team for providing the scholarship to poor students.

He further said that purpose of this scholarship was to provide quality education also to poor students without any discrimination.

Parents of the students appreciate the SEF for giving quality education opportunity to the deserve students.