Lahore - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday included Shaheed Shah Afridi and dropped M Hafeez and Imad Wasim from the 16-member squad for the upcoming 2018 Asia Cup, set to start in UAE from September 15.

The most noticeable exclusion was that of 37-year-old batsman M Hafeez, all-rounder Imad Wasim and leg spinner Yasir Shah. "We conducted fitness tests and since there is no compromise on fitness, we have not included Hafeez and Imad Wasim," chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq told media while announcing the squad here on Tuesday.

“We gave two to three chances to Imad Wasim. Hafeez is a good player but they have decided to include Shan Masood in the side instead. The career of the cricketers, who were not picked for the Asia Cup, has not ended yet,” he added.

The chief selector said that the 16-memeber Pakistan cricket squad named for Asia Cup is part of efforts to keep an eye on the future of Pakistan cricket team by testing new players and come up with a balanced squad for the next year's World Cup. "The selectors are fully focused on finalising a pool of 20 to 22 members ahead of the World Cup and we will be giving chance to new players besides resting experienced players. There is a lot of cricket to be played before the World Cup and by that way, we will be able to judge the individual talent of players.”

To a query, he said India must be feeling the absence of Virat Kohli and urged Pakistan team not take India lightly in any manner. "Our team should do its best, without taking into consideration that from opposition, who is in or who is out, it should perform to a peak level to attain good results," said the chief selector.

Hafeez and Wasim were excluded despite being a part of the 18-man training camp held earlier in Lahore. Hafeez had a disappointing tour of Zimbabwe, returning seven and zero the two T20I innings he played while Yasir Shah failed to impress with returns of 1/10 and 0/31 from two ODIs. Imad Wasim also failed the YoYo test while among the others, who cleared the test, was Hasan Ali.

The 18-year-old fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has been included in the squad while opening batsman Shan Masood has also received a call-up for the six-nation tournament. Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan's highest wicket-taker in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2018 in New Zealand, was blooded into the T20I squad during the home series against the West Indies and will now potentially make his ODI debut as well.

Shan Masood, who has played 12 Tests but no limited-overs matches for Pakistan after having debuted in 2013, has been rewarded for his excellent performances in list-A cricket. The 28-year-old has scored three centuries and five half-centuries in last 10 innings and is now in line to receive his ODI cap.

The rest of the squad remains unchanged from the last one-day international series Pakistan featured in, a five-match face-off against Zimbabwe. Top-order batsmen Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq and Pakistan's first-ever ODI double centurion Fakhar Zaman make a power-packed batting line-up that will also have the experience of Shoaib Malik and captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

M Amir will lead the fast bowling attack and will be assisted by Hasan Ali, Usman Khan Shinwari, Junaid Khan and Shaheen Afridi. Fahim Ashraf has been picked as the specialist all-rounder and Shadab Khan is the specialist spinner. Asif Ali, who enhanced his reputation as a middle-order batsman with knocks of 41*, 22, 37* and 17* in the tri-nation Twenty20 International series in Zimbabwe and registered his maiden ODI half-century thereafter has also been retained.

PAKISTAN SQUAD: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, M Nawaz, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, M Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari and Shaheen Shah Afridi.