LAHORE - Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi has accused former CM Shehbaz Sharif of destroying the province in his 10-year term.

“The former CM shelved the vital projects on health and other sectors of public development, which I initiated during my term as provincial chief executive. Shehbaz ruined health and education system in the province and did nothing for large population,” Parvez told the media Tuesday.

“Even the PML-N MPAs are asking me as to when the members’ hostel will be completed but I ask them why they remained quiet for 10 years.”

The speaker said the PTI government is working on a public welfare agenda and Prime Minister Imran Khan has sought three months to show results.

About LG system, Parvez said the matter was under consideration and concerned minister will seal the fate of existing system. He said he was against forming any forward bloc in the house. Asked about the reason for the opposition’s failure in fielding a consensus candidate in the presidential election, the speaker said this matter was meaningless after the elections.

Separately, Parvez Elahi visited Doctors Hospital and inquired after Tableeghi Jamaat chief Haji Abdul Wahab. Punjab Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Maulana Faheem, Maulana Naeem Butt, Yousuf Qureshi and Haroon Qureshi were also present on occasion. Talking to the media, Ch Parvez Elahi appealed to the nation to pray for early recovery of Haji Wahab. He said that Haji Wahab spent his entire life in preaching of Islam across the world.