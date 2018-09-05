Share:

ISLAMABAD - Opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday lamented the failure of Opposition to field joint candidate for the Presidential election. Talking to media persons during the presidential election, the former Punjab chief minister vowed to make efforts to keep the Opposition on same page in future. “Unfortunately the Opposition could not agree upon one Presidential candidate,” he said. He also added that he tried well to field a joint single Presidential candidate but it couldn’t be done so.