Rawalpindi-The officials of Tariqabad Customers Service are allegedly fleecing the power consumers on the pretext of correction in electricity bills.

The officials have started an exercise at the expense of the poor consumers whereby they reduce the consumed units for those who strike a deal with them.

Because of this unchecked exercise, the low-income consumers have started receiving inflated bills with an average raise of 30-40 percent.

The consumers appealed to the Prime Minister to take action against Islamabad Electricity Supply Company Limited (IESCO) Chief Executive Tariqabad Customers Service and other officials for their involvement in stealing from the public.

Munawar Abbas, a resident of Adiala, while talking to The Nation, said the consumers are receiving inflated bills due to systematic overbilling every month.

He said the officials have charge extra units from the poor whereas those who pay bribe are charged much less units.

Sahibzada Abdul Waheed, another consumer, said the electricity bill that arrived at his house htis month has been exorbitantly high and has disturbed by his household monthly budget. “The government should take action against the wrong metering and overbilling,” he said.

Another consumer said the government claimed that the electricity tariff has been reduced but on factual grounds, the inefficient officials of IESCO have been sending inflated bills. “And when the consumers visit customer care center, the officials refuse to correct the bill”, he lamented.

Usman Khan, a resident of Gorakhpur, said the revenue officer is not entering the electricity consumers who seek instalments in their inflated bills. “The poor are kicked out of the office and the mill and factory owners are welcomed with their bills being corrected with lesser units,” he said.

Many other consumers lashed out against the inefficiency of IESCO Tariqabad Customers Service and demanded the prime minister and federal minister for water and power to take action against the officers so that the consumers could get the bills of the units they consumed in a month.

CEO Tariqabad Customer Service Centre was not available for his comments.