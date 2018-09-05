Share:

KARACHI - Three terrorists belonging to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed during a police encounter in the metropolis’ Ittehad Town early on Tuesday.

Divulging the details of the attack, Karachi police chief Ameer Ahmed Shaikh said that police and law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation on a tip-off in Ittehad Town early on Tuesday.

“The militants after sensing being trapped opened fire on the law enforcing authorities to which they retaliated and killed three terrorists,” he said while addressing a press conference at his office and added that a policeman was hit with a bullet but was saved by his bullet proof jacket.

Ameer Shaikh said that culprits were identified as Zubair aka Waqas, Rehmat Ramzan and Faisal Rasheed and the police had recovered two suicide belts, two TT pistols, detonators, maps of Karachi and mobile phones from their custody.

They belonged to TTP Swat chapter and Waqas was their leader, he said adding that they were planning to carry out a Mastung-like carnage attack at police check-posts at city courts and Lyari expressway. “They also planned a second attack at the expressway when the top security officials would reach there,” he said adding that they had recovered this information from the mobile phones possessed by the militants.

He said that the two other militants were suicide bombers. SSP Anti-violent crime cell Irfan Bahadur said that some of the militants were also able to escape from the spot and they had been in their search in the nearby areas and their possible hideouts.