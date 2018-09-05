Share:

Karachi - Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Sindh Chief Mufti Ghulam Ghaus Baghdadi said they recorded their protest against amendment made in clause pertaining to ‘Khatm-e-Nabuwwat’ by boycotting the presidential elections.

Addressing to the party leaders here, Mufti Baghdadi was of the view that these political parties had kept mum when the clause pertaining to ‘Khatm-e-Nabuwwat’ in the Election Act was being amended. The TLP lawmakers Mufti Qasim Fakhri, Younus Soomro and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

“The people had sent us in the assembly for protection and implementation of Nizam-e-Mustufa,” the provincial Ameer added.

It was pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Dr Arif Alvi visited Rizvi house and sought its support for election. The Pakistan People’s Party had also approached the TLP for getting its support but the later refused to vote for any candidate.

The TLP has three MPAs in the Sindh Assembly and there would have been one vote had all three came to cast their vote.