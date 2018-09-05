Share:

Karachi - Al-Khidmat Foundation held training workshops for orphan children at five different places of the city under its Child Character Development Programm on Monday.

The Jamaat-e-Islami District Malir Ameer Abdur Razzaq and Muhammad Yousuf attended the workshops held in Malir and Central respectively as the chief guests. The training workshops were also held in Bin Qasim and District West. The theme of training was ‘ Mehnat Mein Barkat Hai,’.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdur Razzaq asked the children to get education as it is the only way for development. “The education is necessary through which you can fulfill your which and reach to the desired place,” he added.

Hailing Al-Khidmat Foundation for its humanitarian services, the JI leader Muhammad Yousuf said that besides taking care of the orphans, the foundation is also trying to give moral, social and religious training to them. The efforts of Al-Khidmat are commendable and it should be praised at all level. He asked the children to make education as their biggest priority and respect the teachers and elders.