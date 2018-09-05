Share:

LODHRAN - Multan Division Commissioner Nadeem Irshad Kayyani said that the dream of national development can only be fulfilled through the promotion of education.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the newly-constructed building of Special Education Centre and Kehror Pakka Public School's earth breaking ceremony. The commissioner said that from the construction of the building to the commencement of classes he would be available whenever needed for the resolution of problems. He added that nearest link to the highway be given to the public school and the establishment of railway crossing be ensured by coordinating with the Railways Higher Authorities. The roads leading to the school should be made carpeted, he said.

He further said that donors help complete the school building. He said that soon the Public School will be started in Tehsil Mailsi. He added that faculty and principal of the school will be appointed on merit.

He directed the deputy commissioner to prepare PCONE for the construction of Assistant Commissioner office's new building. Commissioner Nadeem Irshad Kayyani, Deputy Commissioner Saqib Ali Ateel and other officials planted saplings in the compound of the Special Education Centre.