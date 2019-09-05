Share:

Despite allegations of sexual abuse against filmmaker Woody Allen , Hollywood superstar Scarlett Johansson defends him.

Johansson told Hollywood Reporter in an interview that she loved Woody. “I believe him and I would work with him any time.”

Johansson has had roles in three of Allen's movies, including Vicky Christina Barcelona, Match Point, and Scoop. Allen faces an allegation of abuse from his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, who accuses him of molesting her when she was a child.

“I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it,” she said, “I have been very direct with him, and he’s very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him.”

Many actors from both Britain and the United States, including Colin Firth, Timothee Chalamet and Ellen Page, have pledged to never work with Allen again. Some, such as Marion Cotillard, have shared how strange it was for them to discover that Allen had married his step-daughter, Soon-Yi Previn.

Johansson is not the first to proclaim her support for the controversial director. Others include the Spanish actor Javier Bardem, who has called the media outrage a kind of "lynching", and American comedian Alec Baldwin.