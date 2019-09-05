Share:

The prime minister’s office on Thursday issued “red letter” to 27 ministries over critical delay in the tasks they were assigned under the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to a notification by the prime minister’s office, the letter was issued on account of critical delay in completion of composite tasks assigned under prime minister’s directives.

This is the first time; the ministries have been sent a red letter, which is a final warning and a sign of displeasure.

The prime minister’s office has given the deadline of September 9 to submit information on vacancies and postings at every level in the ministries.

The letter also called for details on officers who are worthy of promotions but have not been promoted, government officers who have had disciplinary investigations against them pending for three months and cars, machinery and items that are not being used by the ministries.

It further said that this Red Letter will factor into the performance report of the concerned ministry and division.