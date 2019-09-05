Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) has felicitated Syed Azhar Ali Shah, the newly-elected President of Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), on the successful elections of the federation. “On the outset, please accept my heartiest congratulations for your election as the President of Pakistan Cycling Federation. I am sure the new leadership in cycling will achieve greater heights in the sport,” President of ACC Osama Al Shafar said in a felicitation letter to Syed Azhar Ali Shah. He assured ACC’s to support PCF in all developmental ventures in Pakistan. He also asked Shah to convey his best wishes to Kokab Nadeem Warraich, the newly-elected Chairman of PCF and all other office-bearers, especially the Secretary Generals Ahmed Nisar and Moazzam.