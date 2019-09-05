Share:

Gossip Girl star Blake Lively and Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds have donated $2 million to help migrant children at the Mexico-US border.

Many of these children have been separated from their parents, and are kept in detention centres exclusively that seek to imprison children.

In a press release, the married couple shared that they made the donation to a non-profit human rights organisation to "defend the rights and best interests of immigrant children”, reported a private media site.

"Over the last few years, our perspective has grown and we've realised we have to do everything possible to foster more compassion and empathy in this world,” the statement read.

The current US administration's policy of incarcerating children has attracted significant media attention, drawing scrutiny from celebrities like Lively and Reynolds, as well as men and women serving in the Congress.