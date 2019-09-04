Share:

GENEVA/RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday accused Chile’s former leader Michelle Bachelet, now the United Nations human rights chief, of meddling in his country’s affairs after she criticized a rise police violence and an erosion of democracy.

In comments to reporters in Geneva, Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed concern over a jump in police violence in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo states “amidst a public discourse legitimising summary executions and an absence of accountability.”

Bachelet, who was tortured under the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet and was the first woman to be president of Chile, said that discourse could “entrench impunity and reinforce the message that state agents are above the law and are effectively able to kill without being held to account.”

She also criticized “a shrinking of civic and democratic space,” in recent months and attacks on indigenous communities amid a rise in forest fires in the Amazon.