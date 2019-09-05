Share:

ISLAMABAD - Although the number of militant attacks slightly increased in Pakistan during the month of August, the number of casualties dropped compared with the month of July.

An Islamabad based independent think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) in its monthly report revealed that the number of violent attacks increased from 12 to 18 during August while subsequent deaths and injuries decreased by 30 percent and 13 percent respectively compared to July 2019.

Militants carried out 18 attacks across the country in August 2019 in which 24 people were killed including 11 security forces personnel and 13 civilians while 90 people were injured including 17 security forces personnel and 73 civilians. It has been observed that the ratio of casualties in security forces has been increasing recently as compared to civilian deaths.

A visible push by the militants is observed in different parts of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) in recent weeks. In August 2019, majority of the attacks took place in erstwhile FATA followed by Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PICSS recorded eight militant attacks in erstwhile FATA in which nine people were killed including eight security forces personnel while 13 people were injured including eight security forces personnel and five civilians.

In Balochistan, militants carried out five attacks in which six people were killed, all of them were civilian while 43 people got injured in which two were security forces personnel and 41 civilians.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four militant attacks were witnessed in which six civilians and one security forces personnel was killed while 33 people were injured including 27 civilians and six security forces personnel.

In Islamabad capital territory, two security personnel were killed and one got injured in a firing by militants on the old toll plaza on I.J. Principal Road. The attack was first of its kind during last four years.

No militant attack was recorded in any other administrative unit of Pakistan including Sindh, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Most of the attacks were done through improvised explosive devices (IED).10 IED attacks were carried out in erstwhile FATA, Baluchistan and KP, while three militant attacks were carried out through target killing in Balochistan and erstwhile FATA. There was no suicide attacks recorded in the month of August.

Meanwhile Pakistani security forces conducted three actions against the militants in three different provinces in which three suspected militants were arrested and four were killed. Majority of the arrests took place in the province of Sindh. Four suspected militants were killed in KP.