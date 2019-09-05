Share:

ISLAMABAD - After facing humiliation on all international forums including United Nations Security Council, European Parliament, OIC and other forums, now there is another major setback for India as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has cancelled his scheduled visit to India in the backdrop of the worst human rights crisis unfolding in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the cancellation of the Chinese Foreign Minister’s visit has also jeopardised the chances of a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled in October, this year.

“In a development being linked to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has put off his visit to India. More significantly, he plans to visit Pakistan towards the end of this week,” the news agency said.

“The engagement at summit level between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in October is also likely to be rescheduled,” it added.

India and China had planned to hold talks on the border issue in mid-September to create a conducive ground for the second informal summit between Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping in October. China had first put a spanner in Modi’s proposal to hold the summit meeting in Varanasi on the ground that the local runway would not be able to accommodate the presidential plane.

Earlier, India has been rebuked by the European Union, Britain and OIC for committing human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, while rejecting Indian stance on Kashmir, had said, “The issue of human rights is not just a bilateral issue, it is an international issue we expect internationally recognised rights to be respected.”