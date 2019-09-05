Share:

FAISALABAD-Effective communication skills are the prerequisite to excel in every sphere of life as the limits of language are the limits of your world, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the orientation of Access English Micro Program. He stressed the need to refurbishing the communication skills of the students that will open up new horizon of the progress. He said that besides writing, especial attentions must be paid to the pronunciation. He praised the initiatives of the US Consulate for the English micro scholarship program. He said that English program will enable the students to hunt the scholarships abroad with effective communication skills in a befitting manner.

He said that the English connects the world and the students must be imparted with all segments of the effective communication. He added that effective communication skills are essential to learn from the experiences of the other nations.

He urged participants to hone their communication skills, resulting in bearing fruits in term of successes in their respected fields.

Principal UAF Community College Dr Haq Nawaz Bhatti said that all out efforts were being made to ensure the quality education at the campus and to produce trained manpower. Dr Asim Aqeel said that the English micro scholarship was a huge opportunity for the underprivileged people to learn.

English, being a language of globe, links the people to the world of knowledge. Librarian Umar Farooq said that in the last batch 2017-2019 as many as 100 students have passed out and now in the session 2019-2021, around 150 students are enrolled under the program. Lecturer Tayyaba said that Access Micro Scholarship Program was running in 85 countries of the world.