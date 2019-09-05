Share:

KARACHI - A married couple was killed and two girls sustained injuries as the roof of a two-story building collapsed near Karachi’s Machi Miani Market on Wednesday. Locals rescued the girls after hearing their screams. Police and volunteer teams reached the incident spot for rescue work.

The residents of the area told that several families were residing in the dilapidated building and had evacuated it a few days ago owing to its deteriorating condition but the affected family could not leave the building due to poor financial situation.

It has further been learnt that several notices were given to the residents beforehand to move out of the dwelling, but their implementation was not ensured.