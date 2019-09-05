Share:

Lahore - On the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government has planned to establish new industrial zones in Lahore division. The new industrial zones would help overcome environmental pollution and resolve issues of civic facilities, besides creating business opportunities. Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar presided over a meeting to review the plan to set up industrial zones, at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday. LDA DG Usman Moazam briefed the meeting about the project. The chief secretary directed as per proposal of LDA, a survey for establishment of new industrial zones at eight identified sites be completed soon. He said industrial growth is linchpin of the economy and keeping the wheel of industry moving would put the country on way to progress and prosperity. The meeting decided to set up three committees comprising representatives of relevant departments and stakeholders to deliberate upon on legal, environmental and other aspects.