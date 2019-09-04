Share:

Rawalpindi-City Traffic Police on Wednesday finalised special traffic plan for Defence Day programmes in General Headquarters on September 6, Rawalpindi.

According to the plan revealed in a meeting by Chief Traffic Officer Bin Ashraf, a total of 201 wardens and officers would be deputed on roads to control traffic rush in the city and to facilitate the road users.

As part of the plan which will remain enforced from September 6 morning to the end of the Defence Day events, all traffic moving from TNT Chowk to Shalimar Chowk; Kashmir Road to Chungi No 22; Tameezudin Road to PC Hotel U-Turn; CSD, Tufail Road, GHQ Gate No3 to Chungi Chowk; Iftikhar Janjua Road, University Road near EME Mess to GHQ; Masood Akhtar Kiani Road and Blue Lagoon to the PC Hotel U-turn would remained closed for all kind of traffic. The vehicles will be diverted on other routes from these areas, the CTO said.

He added that no vehicles would be allowed to ply from the Bank Road turn towards Murree Road to the TM Chowk as a part of security measures.

“Traffic coming from Westridge side will be moved towards Mall Road and Haider road,” he said, adding that vehicles from MH would be diverted towards Railway Road and Haider Road. While traffic from MH to Kutcheri Chowk will be turned towards Kamran Market, Kashmir Road and Mareer Chowk Traffic from Military Accounts Office will not be allowed to move towards Railway Road or Saddar, he said.

Moreover, vehicles coming from Chungi No 22 towards CMH or GHQ will not be allowed to move and will be directed to use alternative routes. All vehicles moving on Murree Road to TM Road will be diverted on Lasania U-turn towards Saifullah Lodhi Road.

Vehicles coming from Tufail Road could use Tameezudin Road for going to CMH, Harley Street and Dheri Hassanabad, Lalazar and Adiala, he said.

The CTO said that the citizens should cooperate with the traffic wardens. He said that they could get information about the traffic plan and alternative routes by making a call on Traffic Police Helpline 051-9272616 to avoid any inconvenience.