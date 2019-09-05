Share:

Two men have been arrested for selling the meat of dead animals in Karachi’s Manghopir area, in the city's north.

According to police, a rickshaw driver told them about two men who were butchering an already dead cow. The police then raided the area and arrested two men, identified as Zahid and Shiraz.

The arrested suspects told the police that cattle-shed owners were using the meat of dead animals to compensate for losses, and selling them to hotels in the area as halaal meat.

Earlier in July, the Punjab Food Authority caught a team of butchers involved with supplying thousands of kilograms of dead animal meat in the city of Lahore.