Lahore - Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan has said that Alhamra will celebrate Defence Day with zeal. Chairing a meeting, he said the day will dawn with special prayers, followed by an exhibition titled ‘Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan’ and a seminar titled ‘Let’s go to the houses of martyrs’. Special arrangements will also be made to show the solidarity with Kashmiris in all programmes of Lahore Arts Council, he said, adding that the country needs the spirit of September 6 once again, and the entire nation should work with unity for prosperity of the country.