LAHORE - Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Wednesday that the government was not going to privatise healthcare facilities.

“The Punjab Medical Teaching Institutions (Reforms) Ordinance 2019 is aimed at improving healthcare service delivery and making healthcare system more efficient, responsive and accountable. There is consensus among all stakeholders that we need to improve healthcare system,” she explained.

The minister continued: “This is a beginning for which we have consulted all stakeholders. Initially, the act will be piloted in five institutions and after review future course of action will be adopted.

“The government is introducing one-line budget system that will ensure availability of funds and uninterrupted supply of medicines.

“A comparative study of systems in developed countries was made and all stakeholders were consulted including vice chancellors, professors, medical and professional bodies and other organisations before development of the framework.

“Doctors’ longstanding demand for raise in salary would be met through the MTI Act. However, a robust monitoring system has to be in place if wages to be given a substantial boost.”

In another meeting, the minister reviewed security for hospitals at at Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department. Provincial Secretary Health Usman, Special Secretaries Mian Shakeel and Mudassir Waheed Malik, SSP Muhammad Naveed, Additional Secretary Salman Shahid and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Yasmin said complete security will be provided to patients of government hospitals. She said security of all government hospital will be monitored with CCTV cameras on a regular basis. Trained security staff will be deputed at the entry and exit points of the hospitals. SSP Naveed said that training will be provided to the security guards.