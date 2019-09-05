Share:

SIALKOT-Sialkot exporters have generously donated Rs17 million for early establishment of a “Youth House” at SOS Village near village Khambraanwala-Sialkot here. Chairperson Sialkot SOS Village Mrs Shahana Ghazanfar Shabir informed that the Sialkot exporters donated the funds during a fundraiser held here late the other night.

He said that purpose of the establishment of the Youth House is to provide better separate residential and educational facilities to the children of age 13 years at Sialkot SOS village.

She said that this project would be completed in a stipulated period of next four months. Sialkot based some leading exporters laid the foundation stone of this project during a ceremony held there, she added.