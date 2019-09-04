Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations while expressing concern over cuts in budgetary allocations for the universities said that the government was pushing the higher education institutions to the wall.

A statement issued by the FAPUASA Vice President Naimullah Leghari said that the role of Higher Education Commission (HEC) had been extremely discouraging towards the universities.

It said that the HEC completely failed to acquire required budget from the government and convince the government on budgetary requirements of the universities.

Besides that, the HEC has stopped funding travel grants and employment under the Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP) programme.

The statement said that these steps had caused a huge damage to the academics and universities.

Participation in conferences in foreign countries earns a good name for the country and the universities as well, but the travel grant has been stopped unfortunately, he said.

In addition, funding for organising international conferences in the country has also been stopped, he said.

“As a result, the delegations and scientists from abroad are not able to come to Pakistan and help us in socio-economical development of the country through research and development collaboration,” the statement said.

The discontinuation of IPFP programme by the HEC has discouraged the young PhD scientists, it added.

These IPFP faculty members were also capable of developing high-impact research and development projects for improving the university rankings and enhancing the overall development of all disciplines of society, it said.

The statement said that due to failure of the HEC in getting the required funds from the government, universities such as Peshawar University, Gomal University and Shah Abdul Latif University were unable to pay salaries to their academic and administrative staffers on time.

In future, majority of the universities in Pakistan will not be unable to pay salaries to their employees due to the shortage of funds received from the HEC, said the statement.

The FAPUASA also said that recommendations of the committee constituted by the Chairmen HEC for issues related to TTS faculty members have not been implemented.

FAPUASA also condemned recent ban on appointments in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. It said that if prompt action was not taken to readdress the mentioned issues, universities would not be able to run their affairs smoothly.