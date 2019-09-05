Share:

LAHORE - Farid Ahmed Khan, a prominent corporate leader, fund manager and investment banker, has been appointed the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the Bank by FINCA Pakistan’s Board of Directors. This was announced by Zarlasht Wardak, Chair of Pakistan’s board and Regional Director FINCA Impact Finance (FIF), MESA region. With extensive local and international exposure, Farid Ahmed Khan is a seasoned financial services veteran, who brings with himself, 25 years of global experience in financial services including fund management, investment banking, investment research and sales, business development & project finance.