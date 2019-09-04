Share:

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold bounced by Rs400 and was traded at Rs89,000 per tola as compared with the last closing at Rs88,600, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Wednesday. The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs343 and was traded at Rs76,303 against Rs75,960 of last day. The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs1100 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs943. In international market the price of per ounce gold jumped by $5 and was traded at $1535 as compared with the last closing at $1530.