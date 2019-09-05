Share:

A police head constable embraced martyrdom and three other officials were wounded when a remote control bomb exploded near a police van in Lower Dir in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday.

According to the reports, a police van was on a routine patrol in Lajobak hilly area in Lower Dir when terrorists detonated a remote control bomb, martyring head constable Saif Ullah and wounding sepoy Sohail Ahmad, sepoy Ijazul Haq and van driver Tariq. The injured were shifted to hospital.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of martyred head constable Saif Ullah was offered at the District Police Line, Balambut which was attended by family members, high ranking officials and a large number of people from the area.