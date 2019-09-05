Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas distributed certificates to the toppers of intermediate Part II exams at a prize distribution ceremony on Wednesday.

The topper got Rs 20,000 cash prize, second position holder Rs15,000 and third position holder Rs 10,000. A total of 115049 students (63.36 percent) students passed the Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) examinations.

Candidates intending to apply for rechecking may apply online within 15 days after the deceleration of the results. Speaking on the occasion, the minister reiterated government’s resolve to bring in betterment. Announcing detailed results, Lahore BISE Chairman Ismael Chaudhary said that BISE had prepared the results with utmost honesty and as per the merit.

Ali Raza Rana with 1055 marks out of 1100 grabbed first position overall and Talha Akhter with 1052 clinched second position in Pre-medical Group. Zain Tariq obtaining 1051 marks scored overall third position.

63pc declared successful

In Pre-medical third position was scored by two candidates Muhammad Umair Ashraf and Talha Ashraf Zia with 1048 marks. In Pre-medical Group (girl) Rida Fatima scored first position with 1049 marks while second position was scored by three candidates with 1047 marks including Eman Fatima, Asra Ali (KCWU) and Afaf Rehman of Government Kinnaird College for Women. Third position was scored by Zainab (PGC) and Nabiha Arshad (Ghulian Jogian Post Office Mor Khunda Nankana Sahib) with 1045 marks.

In Pre-engineering Group (boys) Talha Akhtar with 1052, Muhammad Hamza Khalid with 1047 and Sharique Imam with 1045 marks gained first, second and third positions.

Ayesha Khalid stood first with 1043 marks; Fizza Ahsan scored second position with 1039 marks while Fariaa Faheem scored third position with 1034 marks.

bUZDAR CONGRATULATES position holders

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has extended felicitations to the intermediate exam-toppers and termed them bright stars. “The students are the future of the country and I pray for their bright future,” he said in his message.

Daanish Schools

have done their best

Of 1, 127, 791 students of Daanish Schools secured A+ and A grades in Lahore BISE results.

Eman Abdullah from Mianwali Campus stood first with 1038 marks, followed by Sameer Qamar from Hasilpur Boys Campus with 1013 marks and Lal Chand of Rahim Yar Khan third with 1010 marks.

Education Minister Dr Murad Raas congratulated the administration of Daanish Schools. As many as 1127 students from 14 Daanish Schools appeared in intermediate examination of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Lahore.