Share:

LAHORE - The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has taken serious note of killings in police custody. Condemning the incidents, the human rights watchdog called for stepped up measures to avert such incidents.

The commission said: “There are invariably delays in post-mortem reports that should follow on the heels of any allegations of custodial death.,”

The HRCP has been reassured by the authorities in Punjab that they were willing to work closely with the commission to protect human rights standards as an integral part of police procedures.

“The inquiry into Salahuddin Ayubi’s death in custody is a positive sign,but respect for the inviolable human rights of those in custody must be embedded into police training and structures – matched by the necessary resources – if the police are to serve as protectors rather than antagonists,” HRCP said.