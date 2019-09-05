Share:

SARGODHA/Gujranwala-The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education across Punjab on Wednesday announced the results of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) annual examinations, showing a good passing ratio of around 60 percent, with the girls showing even better passing percentage, although most of the top positions were grabbed by the boys.

The Sargodha Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education declared the FA/FSc annual examinations results.

According to BISE Controller (examinations) Ch Akram Tarar, a total of 53,246 candidates appeared in the examinations, out of which 34,523 emerged successful with a passing percentage of 64.84 percent. He pointed out that of the total 27,536 girl candidates, 19,209 passed the examinations with promising passing percentage of 69.76. Similarly, a total of 25710 boy candidates appeared in the examinations and 15,314 were declared pass, with apassing percentage of 59.56 percent.

Punjab College of technology student Danial Shahbaz obtained 1055 marks and stood first overall in the Sargodha board. Abdul Basit of Government College Bhakkar achieved overall second position with 1052 marks while two students of Punjab College for Women Sargodha - Arooj Javed and Marriam Akhtar jointly secured third position with 1048 marks each.

All the position-holders were awarded with medals, certificates and cash prizes at a ceremony held here.

Talking about his success, the first position-holder in General Science Group Muhammad Usman revealed that he works at a filling station for a daily wage of Rs400. He expressed his desire to become a teacher in future to lighten the candle of knowledge. The third position-holder in Pre-Engineering Group Savaira Khalid of Kaloorkot informed that her father is a labourer by profession. “My father is a worker and he always made hectic efforts to educate his children,” informed another position-holder of Pre-Engineering Group Andal Mehrooz.

In Gujranwala, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education also announced the Intermediate (FA/FSc) annual examinations results here on Wednesday.

According to the results, a total of 141,726 candidates appeared in the examinations, out of which 82,558 were declared successful with a passing percentage of 58.25 percent.

Punjab Minister for Special Education Akhlaq Ahmed was the chief guest at the result announcement ceremony while BISE Chairman Dr Tariq Mehmood Qazi and Secretary Dr Mukhtar Ahmed also addressed the ceremony. On the occasion, the minister said that the present government has focused full attention on promotion of the quality, adding that huge funds have been allocated for the education sector while special reforms have been introduced according to modern day’s needs. The minister expressed the hope that as a result of the reforms, every child would avail equal facilities for completion of education.

Later, the minister distributed prizes amongst the position-holders.