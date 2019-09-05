Share:

KARACHI - Islami Jamiat Talibat (IJT) Pakistan organised a ‘Youth Parliament Session’ at University of Karachi to highlight Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

The event held at the Arts Auditorium of the university was attended by Chairperson of the International Muslim Women Union, Samia Raheel Qazi, Former Minister of Law Barrister Shahida Jamil, martyr Usman Tariq’s sister, and the Vice Chancellor of University of Karachi, Professor Khalid Mehmood Iraqi and students of the university.

A sort of parliament of the students was set at the beginning of the session, in which a full briefing was given on Kashmir issue. After that, the ruling party and the opposition party presented their views and suggestions in the light of the briefing. In the end, the resolution was unanimously passed on the struggle for the liberation of Kashmir and raising the voice for their rights.

Speaking on the occasion of the Youth Parliament, Ms. Samia Raheel Qazi lauded the efforts from the students for highlighting the Kashmir issue in a serious manner.

Vice Chancellor Professor Khalid Mehmood Iraqi addressing the Youth Parliament said that India has been violating human rights in Kashmir for a long time.