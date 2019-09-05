Share:

ISLAMABAD - Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda has expressed his heartfelt felicitations to Pakistani shooter Mohammad Khalil Akhtar on qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. “I am very delighted to learn that Khalil has become the first Pakistani to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and I congratulate him for this valuable success. I also appreciate the National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) on achieving this success and wish them good luck for the mega event,” said Matsuda here on Wednesday. “Japan looks forward to maximum participation from Pakistan in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics,” he added. Matsuda also extended best wishes to Pakistan hockey team and other teams and players, who are competing in the qualifying rounds for Tokyo Olympics. It is pertinent to mention here that, according to the announcement of the NRAP on Tuesday, Mohammad Khalil Akhtar from Pakistan Army has not only become the country’s first shooter but also the first Pakistani to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after putting up a splendid show in the World Shooting Cup in Brazil, which served as the qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.