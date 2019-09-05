Share:

ISLAMABAD - Following consensus with other likeminded leaders of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of his own faction, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has constituted different committees for Islamabad lockdown.

The committees were finalised after JUI-F chief called on the chief of Jamaat-e-Alhadees, Senator Sajid Mir and Owais Noorani at his residence here on Wednesday in Islamabad.

JUI-F senior leader Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has been nominated as the coordinator for the newly-formed committees. Maulana has directed all the committees to start their homework on the immediate bases. The newly-formed four committees included the political coordination committee, the diplomatic coordination committee, the media coordination committee, and another committee has been formed which will help to mobilise and make contacts with civil society members, traders, lawyers and people from different walks of life.

Many senior leaders of MMA, including Akram Khan Durrani, Owasi Noorani, Maulana Amjad Khan, Maulana Fazl Ali Haqqani, Allama Shafiq Khan and Maulana Abu Turab have been given the responsibilities of different committees.

Meanwhile, Maulana Fazl has summoned the initial meeting of all the newly-formed committees on Thursday (today) in order to brief the members of all the committees regarding their duties and responsibilities.

Talking to The Nation, a close aide of Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that it was their final decision taken in the recently held Majlis-e-Shoora meeting, claiming they will take thousands of people to roads for marching towards Islamabad against the government.

He said the local leadership of JUI-F from across the country was given the responsibilities to raise funds and mobilise over 15,000 volunteers for the anti-government protest.He said that they were aware of the government’s designs to arrest the JUI-F leadership but they were determined to hold the long march and not afraid of such tactics on the part of government.

Earlier, addressing the ‘Million March’ rally in Quetta on July 28, the JUI-F chief had said that Quetta Million March was their last Million March and their next target would be Islamabad. Later on, Maulana had announced that his party have decided to stage a final and decisive long march in Islamabad to topple the government, saying a final decision will be announced in upcoming All Parties Conference.

Addressing the reporters after a two-day meeting of the party’s Majlis e Shoora, Maulana had threatened the government against making any tactics to spoil their long march. He had claimed that the people from every walk of life will participate in the long march and will help them get rid of this government.

However, according to sources, all opposition parties showed their reservations over the proposals regarding the Islamabad Long March presented by the JUI-F in the recently held Rehbar Committee meeting in Islamabad.

The sources revealed to The Nation that the leaders of the opposition parties were of the view that it was not the right time for lockdown or long march.

The sources further said that the opposition parties, including PPP and PML-N, asked the JUI-F to initially mobilise the masses on local or district level and then move to the capital for long march, saying that JUI-F insisted for direct lockdown of Islamabad.