LOS ANGELES-The 38-year-old reality star already has her plan for the next 10 years figured out, and has revealed it includes officially becoming a lawyer, and moving to ‘’a ranch’’ in the western state with her husband Kanye West and their children, North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 19 months, and Psalm, three months.

When asked by Kanye for Vogue Arabia where she wants to be in 10 years time, she said: ‘’In my mind I’m already living in those 10 years. I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles - and becoming a lawyer.’’ The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star is currently studying to become a lawyer, and kickstarted an apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco last summer, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.

Meanwhile, Kim previously insisted she is very focused on her studying, hitting back at her critics who told her she should just stick to being a reality star.

She wrote in a lengthy Instagram post: ‘’Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case.