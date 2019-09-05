Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday stated that the nation would observe the Defence Day as a day of solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

In a tweet, she termed Kashmir as “the line of defence” of Pakistan, and asserted that defending the stance of Kashmiris was tantamount to strengthening the defence of Pakistan.

یوم دفاع غیور اور بہادرکشمیریوں سے اظہار یکجہتی کے طور پر منائیں گے۔کشمیر پاکستان کا دفاعی حصار ہے۔کشمیریوں کے موقف کا دفاع پاکستان کے دفاع کو مضبوط کرنے کے مترادف ہے۔ پاکستان کشمیریوں کے ساتھ ڈٹ کر کھڑا ہے، ہر محاذ پر بھارتی مظالم کو بے نقاب کرتے رہیں گے۔L — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) September 5, 2019

Firdous said Pakistan has been steadfast in supporting Kashmiris and the country would continue exposing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir at every available forum in the world.