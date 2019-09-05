Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A big rally was taken out by administration of Muhammad Medical College and Hospital Mirpurkhas here on Wednesday from fire brigade office to local press club to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Led by trustee of Muhammad Medical College and Hospital Mirpurkhas Dr Syed Muhammad Razi, participators including hundreds of girls and boys students, teachers and administrative staff of the above college and notables, carrying banners and placards raised slogans in support of Kashmiri people. They marched through main roads and culminated outside the local press club where speaking at the participators Dr Syed Muhammad Razi strongly condemned the Indian atrocities in Kashmiri. He asked the Muslim co