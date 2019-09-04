Share:

PTI-led government has been on the top since one year to order the all employees to declare their assets submit before on 1st of September. We know that mostly government employees are involved in the corruption. A small grade person he has created a large property with less salary. As well many employees canceled their property to not paying taxes.

I request to government of Pakistan to take more such action for collecting taxes in stopping the corruption. Let’s make Pakistan a corruption free country in the world.

SHAKIR BALOCH,

Turbat.