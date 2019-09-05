Share:

SARGODHA - Hundreds of Lady Health Workers (LHW) staged a protest outside the office of CEO District Health Authority against fixing their duties during Muharram. The protesting LHWs shouted slogans and blocked the road while many of them were fainted due to extreme heat and humidity weather during protest.

The LHWs were of the view that they are already performing field duty during anti-polio campaign and now they have assigned to Muharram security which is totally injustice with them. They said that they are also human beings and could not work as animal. They said that the district administration had deployed them during elections and all kind of general duties in past. They demanded the Prime Minister, the Governor and the Punjab CM to take notice of their grievances.