MULTAN (APP): The Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) in-collaboration with e-Library organised an awareness session on “Kamyab Jawan Programme” initiated by incumbent government to offer easy loans to skilled youth to enable them run their own business. In-charge SMEDA, Multan Region, Sana Burana while addressing the awareness session said that incumbent government is extending loans ranging from Rs0.5 million to Rs5 million on lowest markup of 6 percent for a period of eight years to the youth. She stated that SMEDA could help skilled youth in obtaining the loans from National Bank of Pakistan adding that the government would extend loans to those who would submit viable business feasibility proposals. About duration of eight years for return of these loans, she said that the bank would not demand amount during first year after giving loan as it would be grace period. “But later easy instalment would be paid within next seven years”. Sana stated that SMEDA would help youngsters in making of feasibility proposals for obtaining loans and running businesses. She said that loans up-to five lac rupees were available without martgaging any property and it could be achieved after personal guarantee. There were nearly 200 different business proposals, available with SMEDA and the intending skilled youth should take advantages of the Kamyab Jawan Programme initiative, it was learnt. Initially about 30 skilled persons would be given four-day capacity building training by National Bank of Pakistan and the trained persons would be given loans soon after.

Speakers pay rich tributes to martyrs of motherland

BAHAWALPUR (Staff Reporter): Speakers at a seminar organised at Islamic University of Bahawalpur (IUB) on Wednesday in connection with Defence Day paid rich tributes to sacrifices of the martyrs for motherland. Vice Chancellor Islamic University of Bahawalpur, Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob presided over the seminar while Sector Commander, Desert Rangers Brig. Rashid Minhas was the chief guest. Addressing the seminar, former parliamentarian, Syed Tabish Alvari, senior journalist Shaukat Ashfaq and Chairman Political Science Department Dr Mussavair Hussain Bukhari highlighted the significance of the day. Paying rich tributes of martyrs renders for their mother, the speakers said that people of Pakistan always stand with their armed forces who are defending the country. The zeal and fervour of 1965 war is still alive in the nation when our forces defeated the aggression of the enemy who was ten times greater in number and resources, they added.

LHWs protest against Muharram security duty

SARGODHA (Staff Reporter): Hundreds of Lady Health Workers (LHW) staged a protest outside the office of CEO District Health Authority against fixing their duties during Muharram. The protesting LHWs shouted slogans and blocked the road while many of them were fainted due to extreme heat and humidity weather during protest. The LHWs were of the view that they are already performing field duty during anti-polio campaign and now they have assigned to Muharram security which is totally injustice with them. They said that they are also human beings and could not work as animal. They said that the district administration had deployed them during elections and all kind of general duties in past. They demanded the Prime Minister, the Governor and the Punjab CM to take notice of their grievances.